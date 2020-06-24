Arsenal 'Well Advanced' in Race for Dominik Szoboszlai - Milan & PSG Also Interested

Arsenal are said to be in advanced talks to sign Red Bull Salzburg youngster and Hungary international Dominik Szoboszlai.





The 19-year-old has long been on the Gunners' radar, having impressed with his performances in the Austrian Bundesliga last season.





Szoboszlai has ten goals and 16 assists in 37 games in all competitions this campaign, sparking interest from a host of top European clubs.





Szoboszlai in action against Liverpool in the Champions League

Since the return of Austrian top flight football, Szoboszlai has been in sensational form, scoring and assisting a combined total of five in just seven appearances.





Operating as an attack-minded central midfielder who can also play in behind the striker, Szoboszlai has been identified as an ideal replacement to the frozen out Mesut Ozil.





However, according to French journalist Manu Lonjon, the Gunners face competition from the likes of Milan and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Szoboszlai's signature.





Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

In a series of tweets, Lonjon stated: "PSG asked about Dominik Szoboszlai. Profile quite similar to that of Milinkovic-Savic. Other big clubs on it. The player's entourage was probed and not insensitive to interest. Cost 25/30m. Arsenal and AC Milan well advanced."





Szoboszlai could become the latest star to emerge fromSalzburg's illustrious production line. Erling Haaland burst on to the scene before joining Borussia Dortmund, while Takumi Minamino also impressed and ended up signing for Liverpool in the same month.





Teenager Szoboszlai joined the club in 2017 from Austrian second-tier side FC Liefering and has since become an integral part of the squad.





Salzburg are thought to value their young superstar at £22.7m, and he would become the first Hungarian to play for Arsenal if a deal was agreed.





Dominik Szoboszlai vs SK Rapid Wien:



⚽ Goal in the 39th minute

?️ Assist in the 45th minute

?️ Assist in the 60th minute

?️ Assist in the 65th minute



Everything's clicked for him post-lockdown. pic.twitter.com/HoYyh86cFm — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) June 24, 2020

The Gunners have endured a lacklustre return to Premier League action, with new manager Mikel Arteta looking to make his mark, though it remains to be seen whether or not there will be a cut-throat summer overhaul.





Long term contract extensions were recently handed to Cedric and Pablo Mari, while David Luiz has seen his deal propped up by another year. Dani Ceballos will also remain on loan until the end of the rescheduled season.





Arsenal's midfield has been identified as an area in need of improvement, with Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey another player who has been linked with a move as the club aim to regain their top four status.



