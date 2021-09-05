Arsenal Women 2021/22 preview: Transfers, key player, fixtures, prediction & more

Arsenal finished a disappointing nine points off the pace in the WSL last season. It could have been worse after a disastrous run of form between November and February, but the Gunners at least flexed their muscles by winning eight of their final nine league games.

That winning run was enough to narrowly secure third place ahead of Manchester United and also a return to the newly expanded Champions League.

This season is about maintaining that positive momentum and ultimately trying to close gap on Chelsea and Manchester City. An improving Everton are determined to make sure it will not simply be a procession to the top three, though.

Transfers