Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women: Combined XI Ahead of Women's Football Weekend Clash

Two of the biggest rivals in women's football go head to head at Boreham Wood on Sunday afternoon as Arsenal and Chelsea bring Women's Football Weekend to a close.

The pair boast two of the strongest squads in the top flight, making the assembly of a combined XI an absolute nightmare.

It has been made slightly easier by the length of Arsenal's injury list, with Lisa Evans, Jordan Nobbs, Jen Beattie, Steph Catley and Noelle Maritz all unavailable, while Fran Kirby is absent for Chelsea.

Taking into account availability for Sunday's clash, here's the best possible Arsenal and Chelsea combined XI.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Eriksson is a figure of consistency for Chelsea | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Ann-Katrin Berger (GK) - The Chelsea number one gets the nod over Arsenal's Manuela Zinsberger. Berger is battling it out with Manchester City's Ellie Roebuck for the crown of the WSL's top goalkeeper and is a terrific shot stopper; the 30-year-old's penalty save at City last season effectively won Chelsea the title.



Maren Mjelde (RB) - Mjelde's place in this XI has been slightly aided by the fact that all of Arsenal's natural right backs are injured - but the Chelsea full back is still a class act. The Norwegian international is particularly strong going forward thanks to her days in midfield, while her wicked set piece deliveries wreak havoc on a weekly basis.



Leah Williamson (CB) - The Arsenal academy graduate is one of the best ball playing centre halves in the WSL. Williamson's ability to pick a pass and build from the back are so crucial to the way Arsenal play, while her reading of the game is second to none.



Magdalena Eriksson (CB) - The Chelsea captain pips teammate Millie Bright to a place in the XI. Eriksson has been one of the WSL's most consistent performers since her arrival in England in 2017. Tough, solid and composed, she is the dream modern day centre back.



Katie McCabe (LB) - It's a tough call between Chelsea's Jonna Andersson and Arsenal's Katie McCabe for the coveted left back spot, but the Gunners' fullback edges it. The versatile Northern Ireland international boasts all the attacking flair that comes from being a winger by trade, coupled with her steely aggressiveness that make her such a defensive asset.

2. Midfielders

Little is one of the WSL's all-time greats | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Jill Roord (CM) - Midfield is where competition for places is ridiculous enough for both separate clubs, let alone when you attempt to combine them. Last season, Chelsea's Sophie Ingle would have claimed this spot, but Roord is currently in the form of her life. The Arsenal midfielder has six goals in three appearances this season and has been completely unplayable.



Ji So-yun (CM) - The South Korean magician will go down as one of the greatest players to ever grace the WSL. Her intelligence, vision and composure are world class. No one can unpick a defence quite like Chelsea's Ji.



Kim Little (CM) - Another WSL all-time great, the Arsenal captain is one of the league's most exciting attacking midfielders. Blessed with incredible balance, flair and an eye for goal, Little saunters into any WSL XI, combined or otherwise.

3. Forwards

Harder netted a worldie against Everton last time out | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Erin Cuthbert (FW) - Cuthbert's stunning start to the season earns her a spot ahead of Arsenal's excellent Beth Mead and Caitlin Foord and teammate Guro Reiten. The Scotland international has been outstanding this campaign, with end product to match her tireless energy. Made the usually immense Lucy Bronze look very average during Chelsea's win over City.



Vivianne Miedema (ST) - Chelsea's Beth England and Sam Kerr would both be in with a shout for the central striker's role, but how can you look past the WSL's all-time top scorer? Miedema oozes cool, possesses a remarkable football brain and is a lethal finisher.



Pernille Harder (FW) - The WSL have already been treated to glimpses of the European Footballer of the Year's world class quality during her first five appearances in a Chelsea shirt. Harder's intelligence, linkup play and deft touches are irresistible - and her goal against Everton was a thing of beauty.