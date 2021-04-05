Arsenal's 2021/22 adidas third kit leaks online

Throwback designs have been a big winner for adidas since they took over the Arsenal kit manufacturing mantle from PUMA back at the start of the 2019/20 campaign, including the return of the famous 'bruised banana' away shirt last season.

And it seems the Gunners are set to go back in time once again for 2021/22, with adidas opting to evoke the 'blue lightning' away kits of the mid-1990s for the Gunners' new third strip.

The 90s were a decade of transition for the north London club as they moved from the George Graham era into Arsene Wenger's tenure, winning various trophies along the way. They claimed two league titles and two FA Cups, as well as the final edition of the UEFA Cup Winners Cup, and they did so wearing a number of iconic strips.

Paul Merson wearing the famous shirt that adidas are thought to have recreated | Chris Cole/Getty Images

As football blended with fashion towards the end of the 20th century, Arsenal were known for their innovative and striking kits - and the navy blue away outfit they wore in 1994 and 1995 is no exception to that. It's a look they will return to next season, according to ever-reliable kit leakers Footy Headlines.

Arsenal will return to the 'blue lightning' look on their new third kit, decorating a predominantly navy - sorry, 'Mystery Blue' - shirt with a zigzag design that evokes the bold and outlandish kits of nearly two decades ago.

How Arsenal's third strip for next season is expected to look | Footy Headlines

The shirt is to be furnished with a turquoise graphic and red and white logos, as well as a two-coloured red and white adidas logo, which has apparently become the norm on the manufacturer's 'elite' third kits.

It's a subtle yet noticeable difference to their current third kit, which is also navy blue, but comes as a more direct callback to a bygone era for the club.

The leaks follow an earlier image published on Footy Headlines' Instagram which revealed the colour scheme, but not the design. They remain a little unsure on that - they say to expect variations on how the zig-zags will look and the shape of the collar, which could be either square or rounded.

