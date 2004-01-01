Arsenal's Ben White in line for England recall

Arsenal centre-back Ben White could return to the England squad for the first time since Euro 2020 when Gareth Southgate announces his selection for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Having impressed in the Premier League with Brighton last season, White was a surprise inclusion in the 26-player Euro 2020 squad during the summer. He didn’t get on the pitch at the tournament but earned two caps in warm-up friendlies against Austria and Romania beforehand.

White went on to join Arsenal in a £50m transfer in July and has impressed in his last few appearances for the Gunners after overcoming a difficult start to the season.

The 23-year-old defender was out of contention for an England call-up in September after testing positive for COVID-19 in late August and missing two Premier League games. But The Guardian writes that he now stands to be included in the October squad as a result of Harry Maguire’s injury.

Usual Three Lions starter, John Stones, who played 90 minutes against both Hungary and Poland last month, is also short of match practice after losing his place at Manchester City this season. Those England appearances are Stones’ only game time as he hasn’t got off the bench for his club.

England will first travel to Andorra on 9 October, before hosting Hungary three days later.

Southgate’s team lead the qualifying group, with Albania so far providing the closest competition four points back, having won five of their six games so far. A 1-1 draw with Poland last time out were the first points that England have dropped in this campaign.

Only the group winners will automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

