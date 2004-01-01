Arsenal's Ben White ruled out of Chelsea clash through illness

Arsenal have suffered a huge blow in their preparations for Sunday's clash with Chelsea, as £50m signing Ben White has been ruled out of the game through illness.

The 23-year-old made his full competitive debut in the 2-0 defeat to Brentford, but doubts grew over his availability for the London derby with the Blues after he was absent from training.

It has not been an ideal start to life at Arsenal for White | GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

News also broke that four players in the Arsenal squad had been ruled out for the season opener after contracting COVID-19, meaning that a possible outbreak within the team was highly likely. However, White's illness has not been specified.

The Athletic reports that White will miss the Gunner's home tie with Chelsea, after falling ill during the week.

More to follow...