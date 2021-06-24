Arsenal's Konstantinos Mavropanos rejoins Stuttgart on loan

Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has rejoined Stuttgart on loan, with the German side obligated to make the switch permanent if they avoid relegation from the Bundesliga next season.

The Greece international has mustered just seven Premier League appearances since joining the Gunners in 2018 and has spent the last two seasons out on loan.

The youngster made a temporary switch to Nurnberg for the 2019/20 campaign before spending the 2020/21 season with Stuttgart, and the club have now taken to their official social media page to confirm they've re-signed Mavropanos on loan.

The 23-year-old became an integral part of Pellegrino Matarazzo's side during his last spell with Stuttgart after spending the first few months of his loan spell sidelined through injury, and The Athletic report that the Bundesliga side will have to buy the Greece international if they avoid relegation next year.

Stutgart will pay an initial fee of £500,000 to secure Mavropanos' services for the upcoming campaign before paying a further £3.5m to Arsenal if they retain their top-flight status.

There's also a number of add-ons included in the deal, meaning the Gunners could receive as much as £5m for the player they signed for just £1.8m little over three years ago.

.@DMavropanos wird auch weiterhin im Trikot mit dem Brustring auflaufen. Der 23-Jährige, der bei @Arsenal unter Vertrag steht, bleibt in der Spielzeit 2021/2022 auf Leihbasis in Stuttgart. Anschließend besitzt der #VfB eine Kaufoption.

Zur Meldung ?️➡️https://t.co/o3jPJhJdWE

Mikel Arteta is clearly intent on shipping out any players he deems surplus to requirement at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Spanish tactician has moved on a whole host of defenders in recent times, with Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi both leaving the club in January while they recently opted against renewing David Luiz's deal.

The futures of Sead Kolasinac and William Saliba are also still up in the air, meaning their pursuit of Brighton's Ben White probably shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

The club are currently locked in negations with the Seagulls over a move for the England man, with a £50m deal expected to be agreed in the near future.