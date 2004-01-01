Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forums
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Arsenal's potential opponents in the 2024/25 Champions League
Tweet
Arsenal's 2024/25 Champions League pot and potential league phase opponents.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Going to be interesting to see how Arteta manages his forward line
30 Aug 18:18 - Peter, 231 views 2 replies
Well, we have signed one keeper
30 Aug 17:23 - Peter, 362 views 8 replies
Merino already injured
30 Aug 15:31 - PSRB, 604 views 11 replies
I don't understand the Champions League
30 Aug 14:24 - Peter, 139 views 2 replies
I wonder whether we might bring in two keepers today
30 Aug 13:01 - Peter, 265 views 8 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards