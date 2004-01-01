Arsenal's retained list & confirmed player departures

Arsenal have announced their retained list heading into the 2022/23 season, while they have also confirmed the players who will not be offered new contracts and will leave the club.

Alexandre Lacazette is the only player from the senior men's team who will definitely depart the Emirates Stadium at the end of his contract - his return to former club Lyon on a three-year deal has already been confirmed.

The Gunners have also listed Eddie Nketiah as a possible departure but noted on their official website that talks over a new long-term contract are ongoing.

Indeed, 90min understands that the 22-year-old is ready to prolong his stay at Arsenal after previously courting interest from the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham, as well as clubs from abroad, but he is yet to put pen to paper on new terms. Nketiah's current contract expires on 30 June.

On the women's side of things, Lisa Evans, Tobin Heath and Viktoria Schnaderbeck are all confirmed departures, but negotiations are ongoing with Lydia Williams over a new deal.

Vivianne Miedema has already signed a new one-year contract at Arsenal after huge speculation over her future, in a huge boost for manager Jonas Eidevall, who also signed a new contract recently.