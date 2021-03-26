Arsenal's stance on fresh bid for Real Betis' Nabil Fekir revealed

Arsenal are lining up a bid for Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir this summer, but are only likely to move for him if permanent deals for Dani Ceballos or Martin Odegaard don't go through.

Fekir has enjoyed a stellar season with Real Betis this term, even if his creative numbers don't quite reflect his influence. He has three goals and six assists in La Liga, but Mundo Deportivo - whose report is at the root of the latest speculation - describe his performances as 'remarkable'.

The 27-year-old has started all but three games for Betis this season, and the Spanish side are believed to be anticipating bids for the Frenchman they signed in the summer of 2019.

Halfway line run, past four players and through the legs of the 'keeper... ?



Too easy for @NabilFekir! ??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dt1FMiDKo4 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 25, 2021

It's said that Arsenal are leading the charge for the former Liverpool target, though it is not yet clear how much they would be willing to pay to lure him to the Premier League. That will likely emerge when the futures of Odegaard and Ceballos are cleared up.

Both playmakers are on loan from Real Madrid, and Mikel Arteta would like to keep both around in an ideal world. As far as Ceballos is concerned, though, a third loan spell is unlikely, with reports in Spain claiming that Zinedine Zidane would prefer to give him another chance in Madrid than loan him out again.

As for Odegaard, there is a serious reluctance from Real to let him go - even if there is a substantial permanent bid from Arsenal. His six-month loan to the Emirates has proved fruitful so far, and it has been claimed Real have 'no plans' to sell up.

That's despite the player recently admitting he feels 'at home' in north London.

"I'm really happy! Everything is good here at the club," he said. "I've felt at home since the first day, I get on really well with my teammates and everyone at the club, and I feel really good."

While Real have little intention of loaning out Ceballos for a second time, reports in Spain have also suggested that Odegaard's preference is to return to the Emirates on a temporary basis next season. Were Real to sanction that, it's feasible to imagine both he and Fekir signing on this summer, even with Arsenal's shoestring budget.

But whether they could function in the same team is another matter entirely, especially with Emile Smith Rowe also vying for minutes. All three are natural number tens, something that was very recently a position of weakness for the Gunners.