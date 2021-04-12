Arsenal's win at Sheffield United a reminder that the future is bright for the Gunners

Arsenal cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory at Bramall Lane on Sunday, but while this victory in isolation isn't anything to shout about, it served as a timely reminder - at a time when the mood around the club is at an all-time low - that the future is bright.

Inconsistency has plagued the Gunners' season, as have injuries and questionable refereeing decisions - but even after working your way through the excuses, sitting in ninth place in the Premier League at this stage of the season is simply unacceptable.

A significant proportion of the supporters have lost faith in the club's rookie manager and are already calling for him to be sacked, whereas others are more understanding of the seismic task turning Arsenal's fortunes around represents.

Throughout the season, Mikel Arteta has desperately tried to strike the right balance between youth and seniority, but results suggest he's failed. At the Emirates Stadium, there are a select few senior players who have blended well with the youth and whom are said to be excellent mentors to the club's stars of the future, but the development of those who represent the future must be prioritised.

Even after a mass clear-out undertaken earlier in the season, there are still too many treating Arsenal as a retirement home, collecting large pay-checks and simply not doing the business on the field.

Arteta's obsession with creating the right culture in north London has sometimes cost him but with a view to the longer term, it's the right thing to do. His refusal to start Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last Thursday, a more accomplished finisher than Alexandre Lacazette, may go on to cost Arsenal their place in the Europa League semi-finals. But the Frenchman's attitude and work rate has been exemplary - he's deserving of his place.

The boss' refusal to compromise his principles, even if it means leaving out his most talented players, may bring short-term pain but is it worthwhile for the long-term gain?

Aubameyang was a substitute during the 1-1 draw with Slavia Prague | Julian Finney/Getty Images

For years, the culture at Arsenal has been broken and most fans would agree. So now that somebody is actively trying to put it right and undertaking the difficult steps required to do so, there should be very few complaints. We can't have it both ways.

Bukayo Saka has enjoyed an impressive season and Emile Smith Rowe came into the side at Christmas to add a creative spark the team had been missing in the early months of the season. Although only one of the aforementioned players played a part at the weekend, Gunners fans can take encouragement from the fact the future looks bright with those two being among the standout youth products.

Gabriel Martinelli turned in a good display at Sheffield United having been handed a rare start - contributing a goal and getting 83 minutes under his belt. Despite all the lows this season has brought, there are a number of young talents at the club who give the fans something to be optimistic about.

❤️ Wholesome content right here ? pic.twitter.com/QTdxucUeKK — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 12, 2021

It can be difficult to see it, especially through the cloud of negativity that seems to be hovering around the club at present. Very often when going through a major transition, things can look worse before they come good again, but it's all part of the 'process'.

A mid-table finish without any silverware would represent a disappointing campaign in many ways but at the very least, a group of young players who could bring better times to the north London outfit will have had another season of development, learned some tough lessons and taken another major step in their football education.