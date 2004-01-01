Arsene Wenger Aims Dig at Tottenham as Jurgen Klopp Receives Best FIFA Manager Award

Arsene Wenger couldn't help but aim a subtle dig at former foes Tottenham as he presented Jurgen Klopp with the award for the Best Men's Manager at the FIFA ceremony on Thursday evening.

The former Arsenal boss was one of the few people present at the event which was mainly conducted via video link, with the winners delivering their acceptance speeches from their homes.

Klopp was presented with the Best Men's Manager award by Wenger - the second successive year in which he has received the gong - and the Frenchman couldn't hide his delight at Liverpool's win over the Gunners' rivals Spurs on Wednesday night.

Klopp admitted he was shocked to have won the prize | Pool/Getty Images

“You have two really great days," Wenger said, as reported by the Daily Star. "Last night [Wednesday], you win in the last minute [against Tottenham] and today [Thursday] you win the best coach of the year, congratulations!”

The joy on Wenger's face as he quipped at his former rivals was clear to see, with Klopp evidently noticing the motives behind the former Arsenal boss' comments as he laughed with him.

Despite Klopp's incredible feat in leading Liverpool to their maiden Premier League trophy last season, many had expected Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick to scoop the award.

Die Roten's coach led them to both domestic and European glory last season, and Klopp conceded he didn't expect to be named as the winner for the second year running.

Wenger was present at the ceremony on Thursday evening | Pool/Getty Images

When asked why he looked so shocked having been awarded the prize, Klopp replied: “I am [shocked]. I was sitting here because I thought last year I won it. I am here with my players. Thank you very much, wow.

“I have so many people to thank and most of all my coaches. If I had known we'd won it my coaches would be here with me. What we did in the last year is all about these boys.

“We didn't dream 30 years but we dream already for a few years. It was absolutely exceptional and we all had a special year in an unfortunately not so positive way but for Liverpool fans at least we could make some highlights in a tricky period. I had no idea how it would feel and it felt absolutely overwhelming.”