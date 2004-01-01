Arsene Wenger 'convinced' about FIFA's plans to hold more World Cups

Arsene Wenger has confessed that he has full confidence in his proposal to hold the World Cup every two years.

Wenger went public with his desire to double the amount of World Cups on offer earlier this month but was met with plenty of concerns from fans and players alike, and UEFA also did not hide their displeasure towards the idea.

The former Arsenal boss has proposed that, starting in 2026, the World Cup would be held every two years and the number of international breaks would also be slashed, with Wenger hoping to see just one or two longer periods of international football every season.

"I am not hesitant at all," Wenger told a press conference when asked whether he was concerned about the response to his plans. "I am 100% convinced that what I propose is the right solution for the modern way to organise football.

"If people have better ideas I am open and welcome to it. I will not vote, I am just making a proposal that I think will improve things and make life better for everybody but especially to make football better. That is my main target, it is not guided by anything else.

"I am on a trip to convince people that what we are doing is part of that but I will respect football’s decision. I am convinced that we can get everybody to accept that this is the best solution."

UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin has previously questioned the proposal and took his stance to the next level on Thursday, warning FIFA that European and South American countries are prepared to boycott biennial World Cups.

“We can decide not to play in it," he told The Times. "As far as I know, the South Americans are on the same page. So good luck with a World Cup like that. I think it will never happen as it is so much against the basic principles of football.

“To play every summer a one-month tournament, for the players it’s a killer. If it’s every two years it clashes with the women’s World Cup, with the Olympic football tournament.

“The value is precisely because it is every four years, you wait for it, it’s like the Olympic Games, it’s a huge event. I don’t see our federations supporting that.

“I hope they [FIFA] will come to their senses, because I don’t see the right approach to go everywhere except the confederations, not to speak to us. They didn’t come, they didn’t call, I didn’t get a letter or anything. I just read in the media.”