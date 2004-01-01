Arsene Wenger disciples who went into management & how they've performed so far

According to reports, two former Arsenal heroes are going head to head for the managerial position at Championship club Bournemouth.

Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira are both interested in the role and are said to be among those the club are considering after Jason Tindall's sacking.

The news that two of Arsene Wenger's 'disciples' are in direct competition for the job has prompted us to take a look at their managerial careers so far as well as those of some others who flourished as players under the legendary Frenchman...

1. Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry managed Monaco between October 2018 and January 2019 | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

After a period of working with the Belgian national side, first as a coach and then as an assistant to Roberto Martinez, Henry left the international scene to return to Monaco - his first club as a player.



Having replaced Leonardo Jardim, the Frenchman's tenure at the Stade Louis II was short-lived and he was dismissed after just 20 matches with the team in 19th position.



Currently, the 43-year-old is in charge of CF Montreal in MLS but judging by the latest reports, he could be on his way back to England before long.

2. Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira is also said to be in the running for the vacant position at Bournemouth | John Berry/Getty Images

Patrick Vieira began his coaching career at Manchester City, starting as their Football Development Executive before going on to manage the reserve side.



The now 44-year-old went on to take charge of New York City FC in January 2016. During his time there he averaged 1.58 points per game and oversaw a significant improvement in the team's league position.



In June 2018, he took up the manager's position at Nice in Ligue 1 but last December, the club announced they had parted ways with Vieira after five successive defeats and elimination from Europe.

3. Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta, having represented the Gunners as a player between 2011 and when he retired in 2016 is now the club's manager | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Already the most high-profile of Wenger's former charges, Arteta was appointed by Arsenal back in December 2019 and has already guided the club to silverware - winning the FA Cup last season with impressive victories against Manchester City and Chelsea along the way.



This season hasn't gone as planned with the north London giants currently sitting in mid-table of the Premier League, but in fairness to the rookie manager, the club were going through a difficult phase when he was handed the reins.

4. Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell is currently out-of-work | James Chance/Getty Images

Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell started his coaching career as the assistant manager of Trinidad & Tobago.



Since then he has had spells at Macclesfield Town and Southend United but is yet to land the high-profile job he'd have perhaps hoped for when he decided to go into management.



5. Tony Adams

Tony Adams won four league titles with the Gunners as a player | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Tony Adams' career post-retirement has been interesting to say the least. The 54-year-old took charge of Wycombe Wanderers in November 2003 and stayed with the club for just over a year before resigning for personal reasons.



His next managerial position came when he took the reins at Portsmouth after Harry Redknapp departed for Spurs. However, he only survived 16 games before the club pulled the trigger on the Arsenal legend.



Adams went on to manage the Azerbaijani side FK Qabala before becoming the club's sporting director.



His last job was as an emergency caretaker boss of the Spanish side Granada but Adams was unable to save them from relegation. He left after losing all seven of his games in charge, and is most remembered for his viral 'dancing'.