Arsene Wenger eyeing return to football management

Arsene Wenger has admitted that he misses life managing a football club and wants to return to the touchline.

The 72-year-old left Arsenal in 2018 after 22 years in charge in north London, etching his name into club history. The Gunners won three Premier League titles - including the only unbeaten season in the competition's history - and a record seven FA Cups under his stewardship.

Wenger also helped oversee Arsenal's transition from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium, operating on a much smaller budget than their domestic rivals for nearly a decade at their new home.

After a stagnant few years, Wenger and Arsenal agreed to part ways at the end of the 2017/18 season. But the Frenchman revealed to beIN Sports - where he has been a regular pundit since leaving England - that he misses management and would like to return to football in some capacity in the future.

“You know, I can contribute in a different way. I still miss it. I still miss the intensity. So, overall, I’m still vulnerable. I’m like a guy who no longer takes drugs. I also think that I can contribute in a different way," Wenger said.

“[Football is] caring about the beautiful game, the values that we cherish, and also this thing we have in our bodies, in each cell of our bodies. We care, we worry, we are desperate, but when you come here, this theatre of dreams, we realise what it means."

Wenger, who is currently FIFA's chief of global football development, has been linked with the Paris Saint-Germain job in recent months with Mauricio Pochettino likely to depart at the end of the season. Since leaving Arsenal, he's also been touted as a target for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.