Arsene Wenger offers services to help Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said he is on hand to help Mikel Arteta if needed - but doesn't expect the club to take him up on the offer.

The Gunners have struggled desperately to replace the Frenchman since he stepped aside in 2018, with Unai Emery lasting less than 18 months before being served his P45.

Arsenal then turned to Arteta, once a captain under Wenger, and the results have since been mixed. They won the FA Cup last term but looked on the ropes after a dreadful start to 2020/21 left them closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League positions.

They have clawed things back recently, as a 4-0 win at a blizzardous West Brom was their third on the spin, but the pressure remains on Wenger's former pupil as he looks to turn things around at the Emirates.

His former boss has said all he has to do is pick up the phone if he needs some specialist help, but expects the club to work things out themselves.

He said on the Men in Blazers podcast: "If I’m needed, I will help them, but I don’t expect that. I wish nothing. Time is a good doctor, you know?"

Wenger is yet to return to management, having taken up a senior role with UEFA since his departure from north London. He isn't rushing back into the cut and thrust of the game any time soon either - now 71, he rejected an offer to manage Serbia last year.

He suggested in November that he is loving his view from the back seat, where he can watch other managers 'suffer' in peace. Lovely stuff, Arsene.

“I relax by watching other managers suffer," he said. And think 'it's your turn my friend'. But by watching football as well, you know, I love it so much. And it's easier for me when I watch other games to take a distance. Why does this player make this decision? What are the major mistakes they make? And I enjoy it because football is always unpredictable.