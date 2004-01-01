'As good as it gets': Mikel Arteta ecstatic after north London derby romp

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the performance and atmosphere inside the Emirates Stadium was "as good as it gets" after his side comfortably dispatched Tottenham 3-1 in the north London derby.

The Gunners raced out of the traps against a lethargic and poor looking Spurs, and seized an early lead through academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe.

His pass then set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Arsenal's second after a swift counter attack, before Bukayo Saka waltzed through a timid Spurs backline with little over half an hour on the clock to fire into the corner past Hugo Lloris.

Arsenal weren't able to push on and claim a fourth, eventually seeing their margin of victory reduced to two by Son Heung-min's goal, but that didn't detract from Arteta praising his team's efforts as he reflected on a "special day" for the players and supporters.

"I think [that is] as good as it gets," Arteta told Arsenal's club media. "The way we started, the victory, the way we played, the atmosphere that was created today made it such a special day. Great to have the opportunity to experience something like this.

"It was probably as good as I've seen this crowd and they stood by us in difficult moments. Not just by us, but by the club and the team and this is our way to say thank you as this win is for them. Enjoy it!

"[The first-half display] is very close to what we are trying to do. The determination, the energy, the rhythm, the connection between the players and then the quality and we generated that. They believed in what we are doing and created an incredible first half."