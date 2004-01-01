Assessing Matteo Guendouzi's Options and Where He Should Go

Since signing for Arsenal in 2018, Matteo Guendouzi has had a mixed time of it, finding himself in and out of the starting XI.

Guendouzi joined Arsenal from Lorient as a teenager, and has made 82 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, scoring once.

However, after an incident with Brighton striker Neal Maupay in the Gunners' 2-1 defeat at the AMEX Stadium, it appears as if the Frenchman's days at the north London side are numbered. Guendouzi has fallen out of favour with manager Mikel Arteta, who reportedly ordered the midfielder to train alone due to concerns over his attitude.

While this would be enough to put most clubs off, it hasn't stopped the rumours from flying around. Here are some of Guendouzi's options this summer.

6. Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the Frenchman this summer.



The age of their central midfielders will be a concern for Thomas Tuchel, with not a single first team midfielder being below the age of 26. So, if the German believes he can get something out of Guendouzi, then it could be good signing.



Does Tuchel believe in Guendouzi? Well....no, seemingly not. Recent reports state that PSG have turned down the chance to sign the Arsenal midfielder. Soooo....yeah, not happening.



Suitability Rating: 1/10

5. Barcelona

Ronald Koeman is another manager who will be concerned about the age of his squad, with a number of first team players on the wrong side of 30.



The former Everton boss has already begun surgery on his midfield, with Ivan Rakitic departing to Sevilla, and Arturo Vidal expected to follow him out the door.



Guendouzi is a player that has been linked with Barcelona for a while, with reports in July suggesting that he could be used in a potential swap deal for Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho.



However, a move to the Camp Nou would probably end badly for everyone. The Blaugrana already have big names such as Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanic, and Sergio Busquets covering the central midfield positions, and with youngsters such as Riqui Puig, Matheus Fernandes, and Carles Alena coming through, Guendouzi would likely offer nothing that they don't already have.



Suitability Rating: 2/10

4. Atletico Madrid

Another one of La Liga's biggest clubs has been linked with a move for the 21-year-old, in the form of Atletico Madrid.



With a midfield consisting of Thomas Partey, Saul Niguez, Koke, Hector Herrera, and Marcos Llorente, Los Rojiblancos are fairly healthy in the centre of the park.



However, Partey has been heavily rumoured to be on his way out of the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.



The Gunners are supposedly one of the clubs chasing the 27-year-old, and Guendouzi could be used as a makeweight for the deal. Despite this, Diego Simeone's side have made it clear that they would prefer a cash-only deal.



Suitability Rating: 3/10

3. Lyon

Similarly to Atletico Madrid, Lyon have adequate options at central midfield, and plenty of youth among it.



However, star midfielder Houssem Aouar is expected to move on, while former Arsenal man Jeff Reine-Adelaide is also looking to leave the Champions League semi-finalists.



Aouar is a man who is on Arsenal's radar, and a player plus cash deal involving Guendouzi has been suggested. While it would certainly be a downgrade, the deal would give Lyon a ready-made replacement.



Should a deal be struck, then it could be a good one for all parties involved.



Suitability Rating: 8/10

2. Valencia

After the departures of Daniel Parejo and Francis Coquelin, Javi Gracia has been left with just Daniel Wass, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Uros Racic, and Alex Carbonell as his central midfield options. To make matters worse, Racic and Carbonell are still yet to make their Valencia debuts.



In an attempt to fix this, Valencia have enquired about the availability of the French youth international. And, fresh from the big-money sales of Ferran Torres and Rodrigo, they have enough money to bring Guendouzi to the Mestalla.



As for the player, he would likely get regular minutes. Being a smaller, more technical midfielder, La Liga seems like a place where he could flourish. All in all, a good move for the 21-year-old.



Suitability Rating: 8/10

1. Villarreal

A reunion could be on the cards, with former Arsenal boss Unai Emery reportedly hoping to add Guendouzi to his Villarreal squad.



The Yellow Submarine were left with a large hole in midfield, after the exits of Santi Cazorla, Bruno Soriano, and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. While Daniel Parejo and Francis Coquelin have helped fill the void, Emery will be crying out for some youth in the middle of the park.



Guendouzi's best days at Arsenal came under the Spaniard - and he would surely be eager to work with him again. Not to mention, it would give him the chance to play in European competition - a privilege that Valencia and Lyon cannot offer.



Villarreal want to buy, Arsenal want to sell, Emery needs a young midfielder, Guendouzi needs game time. Everybody wins. Go get your man, Unai.



Suitability Rating: 9/10