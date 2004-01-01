Assessing the Possible Premier League Destinations for Wissam Ben Yedder

Rapid, two-footed, clinical. Wissam Ben Yedder has been quietly and consistently finding the net in the French and Spanish top tiers for the best part of decade.





Between two spells in France, Ben Yedder spent three impressive years in La Liga with Sevilla where he was able to transfer his prolific scoring touch to European competition. In 22 outings in the Champions League and Europa League, Ben Yedder has found the net 18 times.





In his debut campaign with the club he grew up supporting, Monaco's Ben Yedder finished as joint top scorer with 18 goals alongside Kylian Mbappé when the Ligue 1 season was brought to a premature halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.





Ben Yedder has hit double figures for league goals scored in seven of the previous eight seasons

However, those goals were only enough to see Monaco finish ninth in the league and miss out on European football for a second consecutive season. The financial burden of this loss - and the economic impact of the coronavirus - may force Monaco to sell their best player.





Ben Yedder himself has reportedly decided it's time for a move as he is in search of a club offering the allure of Champions League football next season, according to France Football (via Get French Football News).





Monaco appear to be looking for a fee in the region of €30-40m for the 29-year-old who is contracted at the club until 2024, although they may have to settle for less given the financial standing they find themselves in.





5. Manchester City Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Agüero offer fierce competition for a starting berth up front for Manchester City For most teams, scoring 37 goals in 48 league starts is the return of your talismanic striker. For Manchester City, this is the ridiculous output of Gabriel Jesus, the man who plays second fiddle to the club's all-time leading scorer.



Pep Guardiola's side have been linked with Ben Yedder, who certainly offers all the technical qualities a possession-oriented side like City would need, but it doesn't seem feasible - or, frankly, fair - for the Sky Blues to hoover up any more talent up top.



4. Arsenal Mikel Arteta's side may lose their first-choice striker this summer, but it's unlikely that they'll offer the European football Ben Yedder desires Mikel Arteta may be keen to stress how 'positive' he is about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing a new deal to prolong his stay in north London, but there is a very real possibility that Arsenal will be without their lethal front man next season.



Ben Yedder offers the same efficient finishing of Aubameyang and is more adept at creating chances for others than the Gabon international. However, there is no guarantee he will be able to adapt to the Premier League to quite the same remarkable extent as Aubameyang and is a very similar player to Alexandre Lacazette - although, a bit better at most things.



In all likelihood Arsenal would probably be better served finding a younger player for Aubameyang's replacement, possibly from within the club.



3. Liverpool Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool have been utterly ruthless on their march to the Premier League title but have been looking to strengthen their squad Liverpool boast one of the most feared attacking tridents in world football but they appeared to be on the brink of adding Timo Werner to their roster before Chelsea sensationally swooped in.



Jürgen Klopp's side were seemingly turned off the German because of the £54m price tag. While Ben Yedder doesn't pose quite the same sell-on value as the 24-year-old Werner, he offers a lot of the same qualities for a smaller fee.



Along with his prolific form in front of goal, Ben Yedder has improved his all-round play over recent seasons. This development into something more than a pure penalty-box striker makes him an attractive proposition for a Roberto Firmino back-up, though Ben Yedder may be too old for a side adept at long-term planning.



2. Tottenham Harry Kane suffered a lengthy injury layoff after tearing his hamstring at the turn of the year, leaving Tottenham short of options up front After selling Fernando Llorente in the summer and failing to sign a replacement, Tottenham felt the full extent of that lack of depth as Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn were all bound to the treatment table at the same, unfortunate time in March.



With all the usual caveats of adapting to a new division, Ben Yedder would bring a scoring threat that the Tottenham squad lack in their talisman's absence.



And when Kane is fit, playing the pair together would be a mouth-watering option given Ben Yedder has spent much of his career dovetailing with an often more physically imposing partner up front.

