Aston Villa vs Arsenal Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Tuesday night when they travel to Birmingham to take on relegation battlers Aston Villa.





The Gunners are coming off a comfortable FA Cup semi final win over Manchester City on Saturday, downing Pep Guardiola's side 2-0 at Wembley to follow their victory over Liverpool. That cup win means Mikel Arteta's side still have a chance to clinch a Europa League spot, while only three points separate them from sixth-placed Wolves.





The Gunners progressed through to the FA Cup Final on Saturday.

Villa head into Tuesday night's clash needing a positive result to increase their ever-decreasing chances of avoiding relegation. Dean Smith's side lie in 19th, though a big win over the Gunners could see them break free from the relegation zone for the first time since February.





Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 21 July

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:15 (BST)

Where Is it Played? Villa Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports (UK), FuboTV (US)

Referee? Chris Kavanagh





Team News





For the hosts, Bjorn Engels, Tom Heaton and Wesley have all been ruled out for the rest of the season. Full back Neil Taylor suffered a hamstring injury against Everton and is unlikely to feature.





Danny Drinkwater, who is yet to feature since the restart, has overcome a knock and is available for selection. Kortney Hause is also expected to return to the lineup.





Danny Drinkwater is yet to feature for since resuming action.

Arsenal will be without Gabriel Martinelli, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers, who are all absent with long term injuries. Matteo Guendouzi is still in exile following his dispute with Arteta and will not feature.





Eddie Nketiah is suspended for Tuesday night's clash, though Mesut Ozil could return to the side having recovered from a back injury. But that's unlikely, isn't it?





Predicted Lineups





Aston Villa: Reina; Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Hourihane; Trezeguet, Davis, Grealish.





Arsenal: Martinez; David Luiz, Mustafi, Tierney; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.





Recent Form





The hosts, on a whole, have been in dreadful form since returning to action. However, in their last two outings the Villans have managed four points which could prove vital in their hopes of retaining their Premier League status.





A comfortable 2-0 dispatching of Crystal Palace was followed by a cruel draw at Everton, a match they largely dominated before conceding late on.





Arsenal toppled champions Liverpool in their last Premier League outing.

Arsenal have been humming and hawing of recent. A north London derby loss was disappointing, though recent triumphs over Liverpool in the league and Manchester City in the FA Cup show the progress Arteta has made with the squad.





Here's a look at how the two sides have fared in their last five outings.





Aston Villa





Everton 1-1 Aston Villa (16/7)

Aston Villa 2-0 Crystal Palace (12/7)

Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United (9/7)

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa (5/7)

Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves (27/6)





Arsenal





Arsenal 2-0 Manchester City (18/7)

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool (15/7)

Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal (12/7)

Arsenal 1-1 Leicester (7/7)

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal (4/7)





Prediction





Villa were desperately unlucky at Goodison.

The Gunners head to Villa Park brimming with confidence, having toppled both City and Liverpool.





Villa will put up a fight in their dogged attempt to avoid relegation, though Arsenal may prove too tough an assignment on Tuesday night.





Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal



