Aston Villa vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Arsenal will travel to face Aston Villa on Saturday as the Gunners look to bounce back from their midweek disappointment against Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta's side were undone inside eight second half minutes against the Reds in midweek, although Arsenal still sit comfortable in 4th place with two games in hand over their immediate competition.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's 2-1 defeat to West Ham, which ended a promising run of three straight victories for Steven Gerrard's side.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 19 March, 12:30 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Villa Park

TV channel/live stream? BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC Universo/fuboTV (US)

Highlights? BT Sport YouTube, BBC Match of the Day (22:30)

Referee? Andrew Madley

VAR? Jonathan Moss

Aston Villa team news

Steven Gerrard admitted Lucas Digne is a "major doubt" for the visit of the Gunners after he was forced off early into last weekend's defeat to West Ham.

Similarly, Douglas Luiz requires surgery after sustaining a nasty gash to his mouth, although Calum Chambers is expected to be fit after suffering a knock last time out.

Arsenal team news

Takehiro Tomiyasu remains Arsenal's only injury concern, with Mikel Arteta recently admitting that the Japanese's return from a calf injury will be managed carefully.

Cedric Soares will deputise in his absence, with Arteta also expressing his anger at the quick turnaround time between games for his side after the defeat to Liverpool in midweek.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal score prediction

Arteta will be acutely aware that it's these fixtures, more than the defeat to Liverpool in midweek, which will define his side's push for the top four.

Victory this weekend would be a huge psychological boost for the Gunners, although their previous away outing - a 3-2 win at Watford - wasn't without its hairy moments at the back.

Arsenal will need to tighten up defensively on the road, but expect the firepower in attack to prevail for the Gunners.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal