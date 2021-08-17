Atletico Madrid agree fee for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic

Atletico Madrid are believed to have reached a €70m agreement with Fiorentina over the transfer of Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, who scored 21 goals in Serie A last season.

Vlahovic only turned 21 midway through the campaign but enjoyed a breakout year, with only Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Muriel netting more often.

It seems as though Vlahovic will be on the move | Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Corriere dello Sport reports that a €70m fee has been agreed between Atletico and Fiorentina, but the final say on whether the transfer will go through lies with La Viola president Rocco Commisso.

Tottenham have been linked with Vlahovic amid the uncertainty surrounding Harry Kane's future in north London. Inter are also said to have expressed interest, only to back away once the figures being talked about began to exceed €50m.

The player’s agent, Darko Ristic, is even said to have held unsuccessful talks with Arsenal.

Fiorentina had wanted Vlahovic to sign a new contract to get him to stay longer at Stadio Artemio Franchi, offering a new deal until 2026 on a €3m salary with bonuses. That proposal is also reported to have included a release clause of at least €70m that would have become active in 2022.

90min understands that talks over the new contract stalled when an approach for Vlahovic came in.

Atletico largely relied on the goals of Luis Suarez last season to deliver their first La Liga title since 2014. Joao Felix (10) and Marcos Llorente (13) also recorded double figures in the league. But with Suarez due to turn 35 in January, the future has to be part of the strategy.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!