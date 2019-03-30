Atletico Madrid Looking to Raise Thomas Partey's Release Clause Amid Arsenal & Man Utd Interest

​Atletico Madrid are looking to increase the release clause of Thomas Partey by renewing the midfielder's contract with the club.





The 26-year-old Ghana international has established himself as a regular in Atleti's starting XI in recent years after a few years spent on the fringes of the first team, coming to the fore following the departures of Gabi and Rodri.





Talk of interest from Premier League sides Manchester United and Arsenal has increased over the past month or so, so it's no surprise that the Spanish side want to ditch the €50m (around £45m) release clause that is currently in place.

Partey's current deal runs until the summer of 2023 but, according to Goal , new terms will be offered as they look to upscale the potential fee they could receive for the 26-year-old. He shone in particular during the 3-2 extra-time victory against Liverpool earlier in March as Atleti knocked the reigning winners out of the Champions League.





The details of Partey's current contract have become outdated for a player of his ability, with big clubs throughout Europe now undeterred by forking out €50m for a new signing.





The report also labels ​Atleti manager Diego Simeone as ' a big fan' of Partey and his earnings with a new contract - which the Spanish team want to increase by two years in length - could grow to around €4.5m.

Regarding potential interest from ​United and ​Arsenal , the Red Devils have shown with their significant outlays in recent summers that they are not afraid to splash out large sums for individual stars - as shown by last summer's acquisition of Harry Maguire.





As for Arsenal, Nicolas Pepe was brought in for around £72m, with that deal split into several staged payments, though it remains to be seen whether the club's board would back manager Mikel Arteta with a blockbuster signing after their lavish 2019 summer window. William Saliba and Kieran Tierney cost roughly £50m combined, while Gabriel Martinelli and David Luiz were also signed.

