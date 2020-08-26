Atletico Madrid Re-Ignite Interest in Arsenal Striker Alexandre Lacazette

After nearly landing the striker back in 2017, Atletico Madrid are back in the hunt to sign Alexandre Lacazette this summer and are willing to offer Arsenal a player in return.

Lacazette had agreed to join the Spanish club before his move to Arsenal but a transfer ban scuppered the move. Since moving to London the Frenchman has scored 48 goals in 128 games, while he hasn't found the net as regularly as during his time in Lyon, he has impressed at the Gunners forming a formidable partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to Marca, Atleti have renewed their interest and will try to lure the striker to the Metropolitano Stadium this window.

While the Spanish side aren't flush with cash following the COVID-19 outbreak, they will look to sweeten the deal by including a player.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, but Marca state Atleti are not willing to offer him in return for Lacazette. Instead, they report Thomas Lemar, Angel Correa, or Vitolo could be offered as part of the deal.

Arsenal were interested in Thomas Lemar before his high-profile move to Atleti, but it remains to be seen whether they would re-ignite their interest. The Frenchman has had a torrid time in Spain, scoring just twice in 53 games and didn't make a single goal contribution last season.

With all players offered by Atleti playing on the wing, it's difficult to see where they'd fit in at Arsenal. The Gunners have already signed Willan to go alongside Nicolas Pépé and Aubameyang, not to mention an array of young emerging talents.

The Gunners may however be willing to do a deal for Lacazette if the right offer is on the table. The forward has just two years left on his deal and lost his starting place to young striker Eddie Nketiah after the lockdown break. With the added breakthrough of Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal could cash in to get some funds for elsewhere on the pitch.