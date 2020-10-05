Atletico Madrid Sign Lucas Torreira on Season-Long Loan

Atletico Madrid have signed Lucas Torreira on loan from Arsenal for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

The deal gets off the books a midfielder whose role was likely to be even more limited with the arrival of Thomas Partey, coming the other way from the Spanish capital on deadline day.

A statement on Arsenal's official website read: "Lucas Torreira has joined Spanish side Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan.

"The Uruguay international has made 89 appearances since joining us from Serie A side Sampdoria ahead of the 2018/19 season.

"The combative midfielder was part of the FA Cup match-winning squad and his goal in the 4-2 north London derby win at Emirates Stadium in November 2018 was a highlight during his first season."

24-year-old Torreira became a regular for Arsenal after his switch from Sampdoria for around £26m in the summer of 2018.

While he made as many as 89 appearances over just two seasons for the Gunners, the Uruguay international was not favoured by Mikel Arteta and has found himself on the fringes of the Gunners' first-team squad since the Spaniard's appointment in December 2019.

Torreira is expected to be a direct replacement for the outgoing Partey, who joins Arsenal after his release clause of around £50m was activated late on Monday evening.

Reports claim that Atleti will have the option to make Torreira's loan deal permanent for £18m.