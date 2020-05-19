Atletico Madrid Tipped to Offer Up New Player in Exchange Deal for Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal are open to offers for Alexandre Lacazette, with a swap-deal involving Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar a possibility, according to one Spanish report.





Lacazette's future at the Emirates Stadium has been the subject of debate for some time.





Though the French forward has tried to shoot down transfer gossip, he will turn 29 this month and talks about extending his contract beyond its current expiry date of 2022 have stalled previously.





Couple that with the story of him being caught on camera inhaling nitrus oxide - or laughing gas - from a balloon earlier this week, and his position at the Gunners seems to be precarious.





Madrid-based daily AS, who have long made claims about Atletico Madrid's interest in the former Lyon star, don't reference Lacazette's recent off-field incident but say that Arsenal will consider his exit this summer.





Specifically, they add that the option of an exchange - considering the difficulties of the current financial environment - could be on the table, highlighting Thomas Lemar as the man who could be offered up by Atleti.





Arsenal were linked with a big-money move for Lemar before he signed for Atletico Madrid for €70m back in 2018, while the France international has since struggled in Diego Simeone's system.





A key part of the Monaco side that shocked Europe in 2017, Lemar has not scored a goal in over a year and has become a peripheral figure at the Wanda Metropolitano this season.





As a case in point, he was left on the bench for the second leg of Atleti's Champions League victory over Liverpool, just prior to the hiatus.





Not mentioned in AS' report this time is Thomas Partey, the Rojiblancos' much-coveted midfielder enforcer, who has also been touted for a switch to the Gunners this summer.





Last month the British tabloids claimed that Atleti would put up Partey (whose release clause stands at an eyebrow-raisingly affordable €50m) in a bid to land Lacazette.





Manchester United and Inter are among the other clubs supposedly hovering around Partey.



