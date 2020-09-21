Atlético Madrid Open Talks With Arsenal Over Lucas Torreira Loan

Atlético Madrid are keen to strike a deal to bring Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira to Wanda Metropolitano on loan this summer.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is prepared to offload Torreira in an attempt to free up some funds to pursue midfield reinforcements, with Atléti's Thomas Partey and Lyon's Houssem Aouar at the top of his wish list.

Finding a permanent buyer for the Uruguayan has not been easy, forcing Arsenal to accept the possibility of loaning Torreira out for the upcoming season, and that's where Atlético come in. According to AS, they have opened talks over a potential deal.

With Diego Simeone looking to sign a new defensive midfielder, you might think that this should come as a boost to Arsenal's pursuit of Partey, but Atlético are said to be adamant that these discussions will only be about Torreira.

Atlético have previously informed Arsenal they will not entertain offers and will only pick up the phone if the Gunners say they will trigger his £45m release clause - something which seems unlikely right now.

There is also interest in Torreira from Torino, although Simeone is known to be a huge fan and is expected to try and muscle his way to the front of the queue for his signature.

Loaning out Torreira isn't ideal for Arsenal, who need the extra injection of funds that a permanent departure would bring in. Talks over Partey have stalled and Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas recently admitted Arsenal seem to be unable to meet their asking price over Aouar.

It seems as though Arsenal will need to focus their efforts on selling other players. The likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have attracted interest from across Europe, while there are also questions over the futures of Héctor Bellerín and Alexandre Lacazette.

However, with Partey expected to cost £45m and Aouar closer to £55m, the Gunners still have plenty of work to do before they can come close to affording one of the pair.

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!