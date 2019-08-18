Axel Disasi: 5 Things to Know About the Young Stade Reims Defender

​With Arsenal looking to bolster their defence in the summer, recent​ reports have linked them with Stade Reims centre-back Axel Disasi.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has impressed in his first season as a regular first-team fixture for Reims and has found himself attracting interest from several clubs across Europe.



Here are five things you need to know about Axel Disasi.

He's a Key Part of Ligue 1's Best Defence

After Björn Engels departed for ​Aston Villa last summer, Disasi firmly cemented himself in the Reims starting lineup and instantly helped to improve the team's defence.

Les Rouges et Blancs went from a side that conceded 42 goals in the 2018/19 campaign to conceding a league-best 21 goals in the 28 games played this year,

They're currently sat 5th in Ligue 1, much higher than anticipated, with Disasi playing in all but one of their games this season.

He's Being Compared to Kurt Zouma

If you're being compared to Kurt Zouma, then it's pretty clear that you're one hell of a strong defender.

French newspaper ​L'Equipe (via ​GFFN) report that scouts have likened Disasi to the ​Chelsea man due to his physicality, pace and aerial dominance.

Guess if ​Arsenal want to do away with the stereotype of being soft then the best thing they could do is sign a really tough centre-back.

Would Be Available for Just £13m

Disasi has been unable to agree terms on a new contract with Reims and with his deal set to run out in 2021, the club are willing to sell the defender at a discount price to prevent the risk of letting him walk for free next year.

The Frenchman could be available for ​as little as £13m which, with ​Arsenal's transfer budget nowhere near as large as it used to be, would be perfect for the Gunners.

His Brother Is His Agent

So why's this important? Glad you asked.

While it's often looked at as unwise to mix business with family, Disasi has spent his career with his brother as his agent, a decision which seems to have played a part in the defender failing to agree a new contract at Reims.

Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot recently lashed out at the situation, blaming Disasi's brother and his lack of knowledge in the market for the two parties being unable to come to an agreement.

Arsenal Aren't the Only Team After Him

With ​Goal reporting that Monaco, ​Southampton, ​West Ham and several ​Bundesliga clubs are hot on Disasi's tail, Arsenal will face some competition to sign the defender.

Given their need for a commanding centre-back and the relatively cheap fee he could be bought for, the Gunners could do with wrapping up a deal.