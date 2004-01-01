Ballon d'Or 2022: Confirmed Kopa Trophy shortlist

France Football have released the 10-player shortlist for the 2022 Kopa Trophy, including Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Gavi and Eduardo Camavinga.

The Kopa Trophy was set up in 2018 as part of an expanded programme of Ballon d’Or awards and is presented to the best player under the age of 21.

Kylian Mbappe was the first Kopa Trophy winner, with Pedri scooping the prize in 2021.

2022 Kopa Trophy confirmed 10-player shortlist