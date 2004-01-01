Barcelona in talks over deadline day move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona are in talks with Arsenal over a deadline day move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 90min understands, with the player touching down in Catalunya for a medical.

Barça have already signed one forward this month, with Ferran Torres arriving from Manchester City, but Xavi is eager to strengthen further in the final third.

The Blaugrana's interest in Aubameyang has been known for some time but 90min now understands that the Catalan giants have begun talks with his representatives over a loan move. The deal will not be an easy one to complete, particularly with the deadline looming.

Aubameyang will have to take a wage cut in order for the move to go through, while the Gunners will also be forced to cover some of his hefty salary.

Contrary to reports, sources have indicated to 90min that the transfer does not hinge on Ousmane Dembele leaving Barça in January. The Blaugrana are negotiating with Arsenal under the assumption that Dembele will be remaining at the club, even though the forward is in talks to join Paris-Saint Germain.

Barcelona had previously been interested in signing Alvaro Morata, but seem to be prioritising a move from Aubameyang - who arrived in the area for a medical on Monday - at this late stage of the window.

Should the Gabon international leave, 90min understands that Morata could emerge as a surprise option for Arsenal.