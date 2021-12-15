Barcelona interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, who was recently stripped of the Arsenal captaincy.

Aubameyang had the armband taken away for several disciplinary breaches this week and his form has been poor since he signed a new contract in summer 2020.

Over the past two seasons he has managed just 14 goals in 43 Premier League appearances - a dramatic drop off from the numbers he recorded during the early part of his Arsenal career.

With relations with manager Mikel Arteta strained, Aubameyang might be interested in departing the club in January. According to the Independent, one side who is willing to offer him an exit route is Barcelona.

Barça are in dire need of a new striker following the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in the summer. Sergio Aguero had been expected to fill the void but he is sadly expected to announce his retirement after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Martin Braithwaite is also out injured while loanee Luuk de Jong does not seem to fit into Xavi's system.

A striker of Aubameyang's quality would therefore be welcome by the Blaugrana, but any deal would be far from straightforward.

The former Borussia Dortmund man is said to be unwilling to take a paycut and with Barcelona still in dire financial straits, they could struggled to free up the funds required - particularly after they crashed out of the Champions League at the group stages recently.

One idea that has been floated by intermediaries is a swap deal that would involve Ousmane Dembele going in the opposite direction. Barcelona have talked up the Frenchman's ability and potential this season but they are growing frustrated with his refusal to pen a new contract.

If Aubameyang cannot be prised away from the Emirates Stadium, Barcelona could target Manchester United frontman Edinson Cavani on a loan deal.