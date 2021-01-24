Barcelona Presidential Candidate Eyeing Move for Arsenal's Hector Bellerin

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta hopes to sign Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin if he wins the club's upcoming elections.

The voting to find the successor to former president Josep Maria Bartomeu is set to be held on January 24, 2021, having been brought forward from June following Bartomeu's resignation earlier this year.

Laporta is making plans | LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Laporta, who was president at Camp Nou between 2003 and 2010, is one of the favourites to win the election, and the Mirror claim one of his first pieces of business will be to try and finalise a move for Bellerin.

The report goes as far as to suggest that Laporta has already been in touch with Bellerin's representatives and has struck an agreement to bring the right-back back to his boyhood side, with a fee of £22m discussed.

Bellerin left Barcelona to join Arsenal in 2011 and has since made over 200 appearances for the Gunners. He remains a regular part of Mikel Arteta's side, but it is said that he is open to the idea of returning to Camp Nou.

Bellerin is said to have agreed to the move | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

However, while Laporta has pushed for a January move for Bellerin, the 25-year-old is understood to have declined the chance to leave midway through the season in order to stay and help Arsenal out of their current rut.

It's not the first time that Bellerin has been linked with a return to his former side. He was rumoured to be on Barça's wish list during the summer while they looked for a new right-back, when Sport first mentioned the idea of talks with Arsenal director Edu and a £22m fee.

They ultimately chose to sign Sergino Dest from Ajax as a replacement for Nelson Semedo instead, but with alternative right-back Sergi Roberto sidelined with a muscle injury, it appears as though finding a new face will again be high on Barcelona's agenda.

Koeman wants more cover at right-back | David Ramos/Getty Images

Should Laporta win the election, he'll have to wait to land Bellerin's signature, but his first piece of business will likely be to sit down with Lionel Messi to sort out the Argentine's future.

He has previously admitted that he is prepared to 'do everything' to ensure that Messi remains at the club beyond this season, although 90min understands that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are already confident Messi will leave Camp Nou next summer.

