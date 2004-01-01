Bayer Leverkusen determined to keep Moussa Diaby despite Newcastle interest

Bayer Leverkusen are in no rush to sell star man Moussa Diaby this summer, despite increasing interest from the likes of Newcastle United, Arsenal and West Ham.

Newcastle are looking at a number of wingers and their scouts have issued glowing reports on Diaby, who joined Leverkusen from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

The 22-year-old was one of the Bundesliga's top performers last season with 13 goals and 12 assists – only Thomas Miller and Christopher Nkunku created more.

Sources close to Newcastle have confirmed to 90min that they would be willing to break their transfer record and pay over £50m for Diaby. However, that may not be enough.

Diaby does not have a release clause in his contract and it is believed Leverkusen have made it clear to any interested parties that they are not entertaining offers.

Intermediaries believe that the German side would do business at around £60m, but that remains to be seen.

Leverkusen have just signed star striker Patrick Schick to a new long-term contract and believe they are assembling a squad capable of pushing Germany’s traditional top-two – Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

As well as Newcastle, West Ham and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Diaby's situation.