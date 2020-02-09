Bayern Munich Join Arsenal & Manchester City in Race to Sign Dayot Upamecano

​Bayern Munich are reported to have signed their name on the list of interested parties in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upameano, asking to be informed should another club approach him in the months ahead.

The 21-year-old has been a central part of a phenomenal season for Leipzig so far, his performances at the heart of defence being key as Julian Nagelsmann's side mount a Bundesliga title challenge.

The French defender's eye-catching displays have made him a reported long-term target for ​Arsenal, while 90min revealed as far back as November that ​Manchester City seriously considered an approach for him in January.

FC Bayern have already deposited their interest to the management of Dayot Upamecano. The defender has a €60m release clause in the summer. If another club approaches the player, Bayern should be informed. The club has had Upamecano on the radar for a long time [@cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/1eK7xPEBfm — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 9, 2020

He is also thought to be Barcelona's ​ongoing primary target, but if reports in Germany are to be believed, then competition may have just intensified. ​Bayern expert Christian Falk, as per ​GFN Germany, reports that the club have logged their interest, and have asked to be kept abreast of any formal approaches for the player.

It means they are likely to join any potential bidding war that should arise, although it seems unlikely Leipzig will let him go for anything short of his €60m release clause given his paramount importance to his side's fortunes.

The news comes, perhaps predictably, after Leipzig's 0-0 draw at Allianz Arena, in which Upamencano impressed in helping his side to a clean sheet that keeps them hot on the tails of Bayern at the top of the division.

Dayot Upamecano vs Bayern



37 passes

81% pass accuracy

2 dribbles won

2 tackles won

4 interceptions

8 clearances

2 aerials won



Fantastic performance. Man of the match! pic.twitter.com/GvJEeM9hJD — FootballTalentScout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) February 9, 2020

A recent minor dip in form has yielded the initiative to the unrelenting champions in the title race, but following the stalemate there remains just one point between the top two sides with 13 games remaining.

Since returning from a knee injury in September, Upamencano has started every match for his side, and is seen as a player who can further improve a defence that has conceded just 21 goals in 23 Bundesliga games this season.

For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!