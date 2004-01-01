Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso available for €10m

Bayern are looking to sell Corentin Tolisso 'as soon as possible' this summer, and the Frenchman could even be available for €10m.

The 27-year-old has rarely demonstrated the abilities that convinced Die Roten to pay €40m for his services back in 2017, and it looks like he won't get the chance to do so under new coach Julian Nagelsmann, either.

Bayern want to sell Tolisso as soon as possible | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Nagelsmann is pushing for Bayern to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, and that deal would see Tolisso fall even further down the pecking order. According to L'Equipe, the Frenchman's career in Munich is over.

The German champions are desperate to recoup some of the €40m they paid in 2017, and would be willing to accept bids of around €10m for the outcast.

Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham are three Premier League clubs who have been linked with a move for the midfielder, while Italian giants Juventus are also contemplating an offer.

However, James Ducker of the Telegraph later reported that Man Utd are not interested in the Frenchman.

Tolisso's contract expires at the end of the season, meaning he could leave for nothing next summer - something which the Bundesliga champions are hoping to avoid.

The player himself wants to bring an end to his Bayern nightmare, and he does not want to relive another frustrating campaign like the one he endured under Hansi Flick last year. Tolisso made only 16 league appearances in 2020/21, with many of those coming from the bench.

He also suffered a string of injuries which hampered his chances of nailing down a first-team spot, but even when he did recover, he was barely selected by Flick. Tolisso is prepared to take his time when choosing his next destination and will not be rushed into a quick sale by Bayern, while running down his current deal is also an option.