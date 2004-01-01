Ben Davies fires warning to Arsenal over top four race

Tottenham defender Ben Davies has warned Arsenal that they must cope with the pressure of leading the race for the top four ahead of the upcoming north London derby.

The Gunners sit four points ahead of Spurs with three games to play, but that gap could obviously be cut to just one point if Antonio Conte's men can pick up the victory at home on Thursday.

Despite having a lot of ground to make up at this late stage in the season, Davies stressed that Tottenham will fight until the final moment to make it into the top four and warned Arsenal that they're going to have to do the same.

"It’s a massive game. Look, we can only do what we can control, and Arsenal have been on a fantastic run," he said. "But you can’t hide from that but there is a lot of pressure to keep it up and do it in the remaining games.

"We have to control what we can, try and win the game and try to win our remaining games and even then it’s not in our hands but we will see what happens."

Davies continued: "It has been building up to this for a while now. Ever since it got postponed we were looking to when this game would come because we knew it would be important in the context of the season. For us now Thursday is huge. We know what we have to do going into it. There’s no hiding from that. We have to go out there and put in a similar performance to the game at Liverpool."

Even if Spurs fail to make up the ground on Arsenal, Davies insisted that they should take confidence from their recent 1-1 draw with Liverpool and not lose hope for the future.

"I’d like to think the performance at Liverpool shows we are going in the right direction, no matter what happens," he said.

"We have to be competitive against the best teams. I think we’ve shown that this year. We’ve got to up our consistency, we struggled with that for a while but yeah we have to take the positives from results like Liverpool."