Ben White admits Arsenal players miss Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Ben White has admitted the Arsenal squad miss ostracised captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang hasn't played since the 2-1 defeat to Everton at the start of December, having been stripped of the captaincy following a disciplinary breach.

It leaves the Gunners without their normal skipper on the pitch. Alexandre Lacazette has taken the role in recent weeks, though his contract ends at the end of the season and the club will need to appoint another captain if Aubameyang is not brought back into the fold.

Arsenal have performed well in the Gabon international's absence, winning their last four games in all competitions. They're currently fourth in the Premier League as the race for the last Champions League qualification spot hots up.

When asked if Aubameyang's absence has been a hindrance, White told talkSPORT: “It hasn’t really looked it on the scoresheet. We’ve been playing well.

“Obviously it’s disappointing for Auba but we’ve all got our heads down and we’re working hard.

“He’s a really nice guy, we all miss him, but it is what it is.”

A number of young players have been brought in as manager Mikel Arteta seeks to change the culture at the club, one of whom was White this past summer.

The former Brighton defender is one of the regular starters for the north London side and has been tipped to take over the captaincy if Aubameyang isn't brought in from the cold.

When asked about potentially taking over as captain, the England international added: “I’ve never done it before, but it would obviously be an absolute honour to be captain.

“I think I’ve got some of the qualities to be captain, but we’ll see in time.”

