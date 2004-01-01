Ben White to undergo Arsenal medical ahead of £50m move

Ben White is expected to undergo a medical on Wednesday ahead of his £50m move to Arsenal.

White enjoyed an impressive first season in the Premier League last time out, appearing in all but two of Brighton’s games and helping them record a solid defensive record. He was also a late call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020, although he did not make any appearances at the tournament.

White has already earned several England caps | Pool/Getty Images

An agreement for his transfer was reached between the two clubs some time ago. Arsenal’s initial offers of £40m and £47m were knocked back, before a £50m bid was accepted. According to Sky Sports, White will undergo a medical on Wednesday with an announcement imminent.

It was previously reported that White would have his medical checks over the weekend, but it seems that was wide of the mark.

Brighton have made sure to insert a sell-on clause into the agreement, so they will profit from any future sale of the young star.

He becomes the third signing of the transfer window for Mikel Arteta with Arsenal already swooping for midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and left-back Nuno Tavares. As reported by 90min back in June, Arteta will continue to be backed heavily this summer with the club earmarking a budget of around £250m.

After White’s arrival there is still plenty of cash to play with. One of the club’s key targets is Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. They have already had two bids rejected for Ramsdale - who has been relegated twice in two seasons - but are considering a third offer in the region of £25m.

Attacking midfielder is a position they are also looking to bolster. Arteta’s number one target is Leicester City’s James Maddison. However, this deal could prove tricky with the Foxes holding out for at least £60m.

Maddison is attracting interest from Arsenal | Visionhaus/Getty Images

If Maddison cannot be tempted to agitate for a move, Arsenal could go after Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard. He was on loan at the Emirates Stadium during the second half of last season and remains some way down the pecking order in the Spanish capital.