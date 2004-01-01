Benfica Coach Claims He Isn't Losing Sleep Over Arsenal Draw

Benfica coach Jorge Jesus has insisted he is confident his side can beat Arsenal in their upcoming Europa League round of 32 meeting.

Arsenal will face Benfica in Lisbon on 18 February, before a return leg a week later, having been paired together in Monday's knockout draw.

Despite making it out of the Europa League group stage with a perfect record, Arsenal have struggled badly in the Premier League this season - losing seven of their opening 12 games.

Arsenal's Premier League form has been poor | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta's side have not won in the league since the 1-0 victory over Manchester United at the start of November and now sit 15th in the Premier League table, with pressure mounting on the head coach.

Speaking on Benfica being drawn against the out of sorts Gunners, Jesus insisted he 'respects' his opponents but is not 'losing sleep'.

The 66-year-old Copa Libertadores winner is quoted as saying, via O Jogo: "Usually, when I'm in the Champions League or in the Europa League, strong teams come to the club where I am.

"I have the greatest respect for Arsenal, like any other opponent, but I’m not losing sleep.

"It [the draw] doesn't take away my confidence or make me think that Benfica may not win the tie. I believe we have the capacity to do so, knowing that we will come up against strong opponent.

"But if you want to win and reach the Europa League final, you can't worry about that. If you don't have the power to beat Arsenal, then you don't have the power to reach a Europa League final. "

Benfica currently sit second in the Portuguese top flight, having lost two of their opening nine games. In Europe, they qualified second in their group behind Rangers, against whom they played out two entertaining draws.