 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Benjamin Sesko reveals why he turned down Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea

Benjamin Sesko has spoken about his decision to renew his RB Leipzig contract before playing at Euro 2024 this summer, turning down a potential Premier League transfer in the process.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards