Bernd Leno Claims Arsenal Are Still in the Running for Champions League Spots

Bernd Leno has claimed that there is no reason why Arsenal can't secure a Champions League spot through their Premier League finish this season - citing their recent form as a beneficial to their chances.





Remarkably, considering how poor the Gunners have been this term, they remain the only unbeaten top flight side in 2020, much of that owing to the work of Mikel Arteta since to took charge of the club back in December.





Despite their upturn in form, it will require an almighty string of results for Arsenal to secure a top four, even top five, spot this season, with the latter potentially granting them a return to the Champions League if Manchester City are to be banned from the competition for two years.





Leno remains confident that Arsenal can achieve that when they kick off their Premier League return against the Citizens - something he probably would revise after they lost 3-2 to Brentford in a friendly on Wednesday.





"It’s a great way to start because we have to go full throttle right from the off – they’re [Man City] an absolutely top team," said Leno told DFB. "It’ll be strange to play again after such a long time out and with such little time to prepare, but I’m optimistic about the rest of the season.





"I hope we can get into Europe. We’re not ruling out the Champions League places because we might get it with just fifth place, given Man City’s possible ban. We were in decent form before the break, I just hope we can get back to that when we return and end up in a European spot."





Currently sitting in ninth, that'll be some ask, especially with Manchester United, Wolves, Sheffield United and Tottenham all vying for the same outcome. A glance at Arsenal's remaining fixtures makes for fearful reading also, but Leno's confidence suggests things have gone well in training.





