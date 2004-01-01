Bernd Leno discusses losing Arsenal place & Inter interest

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has been speaking about the possibility of a move to Inter, having lost his starting place at the Emirates Stadium to Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale arrived in a £25m deal from relegated Sheffield United in the summer and has impressed so far, keeping three clean sheets in four appearances after his teammate had conceded nine in three Premier League matches to start the season.

That form has seen Ramsdale usurp Leno as Arsenal's number one between the sticks, and as revealed by 90min last week, the north London club will not stand in the German's way should he seek an exit in January.

According to Bild, Leno is attracting the attention of Serie A holders Inter, who see the 29-year-old as a viable and low-cost replacement for long-serving Slovenian stopper Samir Handanovic, who turned 37 in July. The Nerazzurri could make their move in the new year.

Asked directly by Bild about the possibility of a move to the Italian giants amid his lack of game time, Leno replied with a laugh: "London is very nice; Milan is not bad either and closer to my home Stuttgart.

"But I’m not seriously thinking about that yet. I feel comfortable at Arsenal and in London.”

He added: "Only if nothing changes in my situation by winter would I have to think about things: what option do I have, how can I continue?

"But I’m concentrating on my work in training; I can’t commit to anything else at the moment."

The Germany international was also asked about being dropped by Mikel Arteta and being left out of the north London derby success on Sunday.

"There was no clear reason why I was out, but it had nothing to do with my performance. He [Arteta] is the trainer, he decides. Of course, it’s difficult for me," Leno responded.

If Leno does want a move to Inter, he may have to make his mind up swiftly, as the Scudetto holders are leading the race for Ajax's Andre Onana, who is currently serving a doping ban and is out of contract at the end of the season.