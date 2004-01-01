Bernd Leno facing summer exit from Arsenal as part of squad overhaul

Arsenal are planning a sizeable squad overhaul this summer and are prepared to offload a number of players to raise money - including first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Mikel Arteta's side have fallen well below expectations this year. They lay ninth in the Premier League table, 11 points adrift of the top four with one of the worst goalscoring records of any side in the top half.

Mikel Arteta wants to make major changes to his Arsenal squad | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The boss recently confessed to Sky Sports that he expects to be backed by owner Stan Kroenke, but Arsenal will still have to offload a number of players to make room for any incomings. Football.london state that Leno is one of a handful who are not safe.

Arteta stood by Leno last summer, selling Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa in favour of sticking with the German, but rumours suggesting Arsenal regret that decision have grown in recent months and it appears they are prepared to cut ties with him if the price is right.

The 29-year-old, who is approaching the final two years of his contract, recently confessed that he is open to the idea of leaving Arsenal this summer, adding that he would have no problem staying at the Emirates either.

Arsenal have been linked with Onana | BSR Agency/Getty Images

It appears as though the feeling could be mutual, with Arsenal already looking at alternatives. Goal state Ajax stopper Andre Onana is high on the wish list, although the Gunners must wait for the verdict of his appeal against his doping ban - which is currently set to keep him sidelined until February 2022.

On top of Leno, Arsenal are expected to listen to offers for Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac, while there are hopes that they can convince Stuttgart to turn Dinos Mavropanos' loan into a permanent deal.

The plan is to raise upwards of £60m this summer, which will help in Arsenal's quest to rejuvenate their squad in all areas of the pitch.

Central midfield is an area of concern for Arteta. Brighton's Yves Bissouma is a target, and 90min understands Arsenal's interest in Gladbach's Denis Zakaria remains.

But one player who should not be expected to join the club is Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga. Le10Sport recently claimed that the talented 18-year-old was Arsenal's top priority for the summer window, but unsurprisingly, that idea has been branded 'absolute rubbish' by those close to the Frenchman.

