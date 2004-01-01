Boca Juniors eye summer move for Arsenal's Lucas Torreira

Argentine giants Boca Juniors are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira when the summer transfer window opens.

The Uruguayan joined the Gunners from Sampdoria back in the summer of 2018, but having failed to settle in at the Emirates in the way he and the club would have hoped, he currently finds himself on loan at Atletico Madrid.

The 25-year-old has struggled for game time under Diego Simeone this season, starting in La Liga on just three occasions. His current contract with the north London side runs until 2023, and given he doesn't appear to be part of Mikel Arteta's plans, he could be sold at the end of the campaign.

According to Argentine journalist Diego Monroig - whose focus is the goings on at Boca - Torreira and Man Utd's Edinson Cavani are targets for the Xeneizes, who are on the lookout for a defensive midfielder and a striker. He said, as quoted by ESPN: "In normal situations Boca would not have thought of players like Torreira or Cavani, it will depend on them."

Torreira has made no secret of the fact he is a Boca fan and revealed as much during an interview with ESPN Uruguay back in 2020.

“This love for Boca was born many years ago," he said. "We are a very soccer family and Uruguayans consume a lot from Argentina, we watch that football a lot and I have been passionate about Boca from a very young age, I like the Boca world."

Given the player has endured a difficult few seasons, it is unlikely Arsenal will see a profit on their initial £25m investment in Torreira even if he is sold this summer.

A return to South America and to the club he followed as a boy may be the perfect move for the tenacious midfielder, however, it is unclear as to whether the Primera Division side will be able to meet the Gunners' valuation of the player.