Borussia Dortmund chief denies offers for Julian Brandt despite Arsenal interest

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has denied the club have received any approach from Arsenal over German playmaker Julian Brandt.

The north London side have made no secret of their pursuit of a new attacking midfielder, with sporting director Edu openly admitting that 'creativity through the middle' is what they need in January.

Academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe is doing the job for now and impressed again in the rampant 4-0 victory at the Hawthorns on Saturday night. Backup for the youngster is hard to come by within the current squad, however: fellow Hale End boy Joe Willock and outcast Mesut Ozil are the only alternative options available to Mikel Arteta.

That has led them to look at a number of transfer options and reports in Germany suggested that preliminary talks were underway between the Gunners and Dortmund over the transfer of Brandt, who has gradually fallen out of favour after a poor start to the season cost Lucien Favre his job.

But Zorc says, while he has heard external reports of their interest, there is yet to be any contact between the clubs.

"I've read that too," he told Kicker. "I can't say more about it. Nobody answered, there is nothing on the table.”

Norwich City's Emi Buendia, Lyon's Houssem Aouar and RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku are other names who have been touted as Arsenal chase a new number 10 to boost their revived charge for Europe in the second half of the season.

Another name who has recently been in the headlines is Celtic's Ryan Christie, who 90min understands the Gunners are looking at with a view to a potential move. News on that one was first brought to you by 90min last week and the idea has divided opinion within the Gunners fanbase.

All evidence suggests Arsenal are yet to make a final decision on who they want to fill the gaping hole in their squad.