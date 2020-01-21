Borussia Dortmund Looking to Bring Bukayo Saka Into Impressive Stable of Youngsters

​Borussia Dortmund are looking to raid the English market once more this summer, with the club tipped to move for Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

In a dismal year in north London, one of the few uplifting sidenotes to the Gunners' struggles has been the emergence of the exciting youngster.

Injuries to Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney left ​Arsenal with a void to fill at left-back, and the 18-year-old Saka has slotted into that role sufficiently - despite being a natural winger.

His performances have come as more of a shock than anything, as while his talents were already admired, the manner with which he's embraced the pressure and the positional change has earned him rave reviews.

Which is why it's no wonder that clubs across Europe have taken a key interest. According to ​The Mirror, Dortmund have moved to the front of the queue, presumably with the hopes of securing another Jadon Sancho-esque coup.

With just over 12 months remaining on his current £3,000-per-week deal, ​Die Borussen are keen on bringing him in when the summer transfer market opens. Bayern Munich have also registered an interest, with Arsenal yet to tie Saka down to a new long-term deal.

They've also set their sights on Jude Bellingham, but ​90min understands that Birmingham are confident of fending off any offers for their academy product - with Liverpool and Manchester United also keen on the 16 year old.

All the talk since January onwards has centred around the future of ​Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - whose deal also runs out in 2021 - but nailing down the future of one of Europe's most thrilling youngsters must also be at the forefront of Mikel Arteta's thinking.

Before the football season was brought to a halt, Saka had scored three goals and created eight assists in all competitions, leading the assist charts for the Gunners this term.

