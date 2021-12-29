Borussia Monchengladbach confirm Denis Zakaria will leave at end of contract

Borussia Monchengladbach has confirmed that midfielder Denis Zakaria plans to leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

The 25-year-old has attracted significant interest from across the globe, with Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Juventus three of the continent's biggest sides who continue to be linked with moves for Zakaria.

In the Premier League, sources have confirmed to 90min that Arsenal remain keen to land the midfielder, while Leicester and Everton have both reached out to lodge their interest.

Zakaria will be free to talk to his suitors in January when he enters the final six months of his contract, and Gladbach confirmed that he plans to do exactly that.

"Denis Zakaria has informed the club of his intention to leave in the summer after five years at Gladbach," a club statement read.

Gladbach made no shortage of attempts to keep Zakaria around, but the Swiss international harbours dreams of playing regularly in the Champions League, and the fact that the team sit just two points above the relegation zone have not helped their cause.

The club also confirmed the imminent departure of Matthias Ginter, who revealed his plan to leave Gladbach on Tuesday.

"After much deliberation, I have decided not to extend my contract that is due to expire in the summer," he wrote on Instagram. "After five great years at Borussia Monchengladbach, it is very difficult for me to take this step, but I have decided to take another path in my career for my personal and professional development.

"I owe a lot to Borussia and I will always hold the club and the great fans in my heart."

Ginter himself can expect no shortage of offers in January. Newcastle United and Inter have both reached out recently, while Chelsea have been linked with the German in the past.