 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Bournemouth set left-back price tag amid transfer interest - report

Bournemouth have set a lofty price tag for star defender Milos Kerkez this summer, having attracted attention from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards