Bournemouth's Joshua King Wanted By 'Four of Premier League's Top Six'

Despite concerns over finances going into the upcoming transfer window, Joshua King is being eyed up by four of the Premier League's top six clubs heading into the summer.





The Norwegian forward, who can play anywhere across the front line, has not enjoyed his most prolific season to date but has still scored 48 goals in his 163 Bournemouth outings.





Struggling for form all season, the Cherries currently find themselves in the Premier League relegation zone and the future of a number of their star players has come into question.





Eddie Howe's men fought off late interest in January for King, as Manchester United failed with an 11th-hour bid of £20m for their former player in an effort to fill the void left by Marcus Rashford's injury.





They eventually sealed a deal for Odion Ighalo on loan, but according to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, they might still be interested as four of the Premier League's big six sides - Arsenal, Chelsea, United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham - are keen on a summer move for King.





With just one year left to run on his Cherries deal, a summer departure from the south coast looks likely, and Bournemouth may need to lower their asking price given the length of King's deal, but especially if they fail to stave of relegation and are left in dire need of additional funding.





By process of elimination, based on the basis of the report, Liverpool can be removed from the equation considering their wealth of attacking talent, as well as them holding a key interest in Timo Werner.





City too may exempt from the running for similar reasons, although their is the smallest chance they may see King as a replacement for Leroy Sane. Although, truth be told, they won't.





Frank Lampard has made it clear he wants forward reinforcements in the summer, while Arsenal are working on a tight budget so may be keen on the relatively low price tag. United could go back in if Ighalo's deal is not made permanent, and King's versatility may be of interest to Jose Mourinho.





