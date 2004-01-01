Boxing Day Premier League round-up: Man City, Chelsea & Arsenal all win in festive goal-fest

Boxing Day? More like BoxGing Day, amirite lads?

A couple of defenders might have overindulged on the festive treats as we were treated to a string of high-scoring games on Sunday - even if we did lose three matches to Covid-19 outbreaks.

The four 3pm kick-offs that remained gifted us 22 goals in total, before Aston Villa vs Chelsea provided four more. The curtain came down with Brighton vs Brentford at 8pm, which ended in a comparatively dry 2-0 win for the home side.

Here is how all of the action played out...

Man City 6-3 Leicester

A nine-goal thriller | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Manchester City came out on the right side of a nine-goal thriller, beating Leicester City 6-3 to maintain their cushion at the top of the Premier League table.

The Cityzens were absolutely ruthless from the outset, racing into a four-goal lead courtesy of strikes from Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling. The injury-plagued Foxes rallied well after this though, incredibly making it 4-3 with three goals in just 10 second-half minutes.

However, they could not complete the comeback with Aymeric Laporte and Sterling scoring before the end to cap off a memorable afternoon.

Norwich 0-5 Arsenal

A great day for the travelling Gunners support | Harriet Lander/GettyImages

Arsenal continued their impressive recent form, romping to a 5-0 victory over lowly Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Bukayo Saka put his side in front early on and it was plain sailing for the Gunners from there with Martin Odegaard particularly impressing.

KIeran Tierney double the away side's advantage just before the break and Saka, Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith Rowe all netted in the second half to seal an impressive three points.

Tottenham 3-0 Crystal Palace

Another positive result for Spurs | Paul Harding/GettyImages

Tottenham's resurgence under new manager Antonio Conte continued, as they picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The Eagles had attempted to have the fixture postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in their ranks. However, the game went ahead and Spurs secured three points thanks to goals from Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min.

Quickfire strikes from Kane and Lucas got the hosts going in the first half and the dismissal of Wilfried Zaha for a foolish second booking after all but secured the victory. Son then made it 3-0 16 minutes from time.

West Ham 2-3 Southampton

Bednarek was the hero | Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Southampton edged out West Ham 3-2 in another entertaining festive game on Boxing Day.

Saints went in front inside 10 minutes courtesy of Mohamed Elyounoussi - the only real moment of note in the first half. Things livened up after the break with Michail Antonio levelling the match up, before James Ward-Prowse restored the visitors' advantage from the spot after Armando Broja was hauled down in the box.

Minutes later Said Benrahma finished to make it 2-2 but Saints had the last laugh when Jan Bednarek nodded home the winner.

Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea

A big win for Chelsea | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The introduction of Romelu Lukaku at half time inspired Chelsea to a comeback victory against Aston Villa.

Villa had taken the lead in strange circumstances when Reece James diverted a cross past his own goalkeeper. However, the Blues levelled things up from the spot through Jorginho, after Callum Hudson-Odoi was clumsily fouled in the box by Matty Cash.

With the scores level at half-time, Chelsea introduced Lukaku and he soon nodded his side ahead before winning a second penalty which allowed Jorginho to put the game beyond all doubt.

Brighton 2-0 Brentford

A great win for the Seagulls | Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Brighton moved into the top half of the Premier League table with a fairly comfortable 2-0 win over Brentford in the final game of Boxing Day's offering.

Two impressive first-half strikes from Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay proved the difference between the two sides with the former putting the Seagulls ahead with a sumptuous lob in the 34th minutes.

Maupay doubled Brighton's lead with a fierce effort from outside the box just before the break and despite some second-half pressure Brentford could not hit back.

